Buying classic cars could become a lot more popular in 2023 with fresh research predicting that older vehicles could become a better investment than property.

The declaration by insurance website Confused.com, which delved into the data, found that purchasing an old car in 2022 may have provided a better return compared with other commodities like bricks and mortar, stocks and shares or gold.

Research by Confused.com suggests classic cars have often become a better investment than shares or gold in recent years

While many motoring experts believe the cost of living crisis currently makes the classic car market somewhat hard to predict, consigners at one of the UK's biggest and most specialised car auction houses has compiled a list of cars that may be among the ones to watch.

Here's six classic cars experts at Silverstone Auctions believe might prove popular with petrol heads in 2023:

A Porsche 911. Image: Silverstone Auctions.

1. Porsche Turbo

A Porsche Turbo might do well, predicts Steven Keen, Silverstone Auctions consigner.

Steven, which reveals he'll be keeping his eye on any sports cars that 'carry their DNA from the golden era of motorsport and rallying' explained: "Porsche Turbos will do well, especially Type-964 and for me the original GT3 RS is a must have for any serious collection."

A good example of the breed, says Silverstone, is a Porsche 911 (964) Carrera 2, two-wheel drive, in Midnight Blue Pearl, that sold for £48,375 at one of its auctions back in March.

A 1992 Ferrari 512 TR. Image: Silverstone Auctions.

2. Ferrari Testarossa

A Ferrari Testarossa is another car Steven Keen predicts could become hot property this year. The car, which was first seen at the Paris motor show in 1984, is also the same car the data analysts at Confused.com identified as being one of the most 'profitable cars under £100,000' between 2019 and 2022, during the which time the car saw an 111% increase in its value - leaping from around £83,000 in May 2019 to £175,000 by January last year

Silverstone's Steven Keen admits the Testarossa is among the Ferraris he's watching.

He added: "A right-drive Ferrari Testarossa is a rare car and should command a real premium - especially the early single mirror examples - a 550 Maranello is a great GT car and right-drive Challenge Stradale ticks a lot of boxes; the 430 Scuderia is also looking strong as a future classic."

A 1992 Ferrari 512 TR is to go under the hammer with Silverstone Auctions in February and currently has a guide price of between £150,000 and £200,000.

A 1994 Renault Clio Williams. Image: Silverstone Auctions.

3. Renault Clio Williams

First introduced in the early 1990s and the work of Renault Sport and the Williams team (winners of the Formula 1 world championship (constructor’s title) the previous year) the Renault Clio Williams was said to have fast become the benchmark among sporty hatchbacks in the 1990s.

At a Silverstone auction at the end of last year an unrestored Clio Williams, with a comprehensive up-to-date service history and just 57,000 miles on the clock, sold for £36,000.

Richard Greenhalgh, Silverstone Auctions consignor suggests: "Early and exceptional Renault Clio Williams – these have really moved on this year, together with lots of other hot hatches such as the XR2s, Citroen Saxo VTs to name a few.

"Those with low mileage have made very good prices at auctions, and I see this trend continuing."

A 1992 Audi UR Quattro 2.2 Turbo RR 20V. Image: Silverstone Auctions.

4. Audi Quattro

An Audi Quattro is another of the cars on consigner Richard Greenhalgh's list of classic cars to watch in 2023. Described by Car Magazine as 'an icon of the Audi range' Silverstone Auctions predict that this too could be a popular car among motorsport fans and collectors in 2023.

The car was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show in 1980 with early models sold in the UK between 1980 and 1991. Among the cars Silverstone sold last year were three Audi Quattros auctioned in November, which went under the hammer for between £38,000 and £86,000.

An M3 (E46) in Titanium Silver which sold for: £36,675. Image: Silverstone Auctions.

5. BMW M3 E46

A BMW M3 is among the makes and models Silverstone Auctions sales director Rob Hubbard is keeping tabs on this year. BMW’s third-generation M3, the E46, is said to have taken the hearts of real sports car fans by storm when it was launched in 2000.

Rob explained why it's on his list: "The BMW E46 M3 is still undervalued, as too are the Porsche 997s – these are also ones to watch in 2023."

A UK-supplied M3 (E46) in Titanium Silver with a Black Nappa interior with just over 28,232 miles on the clock sold for £36,675 in the UK at auction back in the summer.

A 1934 MG PA/B Type Supercharged 'Black Adder' Special sold for: £39,938. Image: Silverstone Auctions.

6. 1934 MG Black Adder

Could the pre-war market be one to watch over the coming 12 months? Sales director Rob Hubbard thinks it might be, as petrolheads rediscover the incredible build of vehicles and the busy social side that can come with owning classic cars.

He explained: "We may also see a resurgence of interest in the pre-war market, as collectors can see the amazing early engineering and have access to many events to enjoy."

Robert picks out a 1934 MG Black Adder as a 'highly competitive' pre-war car. Earlier this summer Silverstone Auctions oversaw the sale of a Black Adder for more than £39,000.