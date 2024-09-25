5k event which supports people with cancer starts in Stratford this weekend

A COMMUNITY group which supports people affected by cancer will make its Stratford debut at the end of September.

5k Your Way, part of the Move Against Cancer movement, takes place at parkruns across the country on the last Saturday of each month and offers patients, their families and friends the chance to keep active and meet with others in the same situation.

There are currently about 100 events up and running, with the nearest to Stratford until now being Leamington and Worcester.

Sue Mothershaw has been attending the Leamington event since being diagnosed with cancer in 2023. An active member of Stratford parkrun she wanted to bring the event closer to home and give cancer patients and their supporters the opportunity to benefit from something which has supported her.

The 5k events will take place on the last Saturday of the month.

She is one of five Stratford 5k Your Way ambassadors. She said: “During treatment exercise gave me a positive focus and a routine other than medical appointments. I was so excited when I saw a poster in the Rigby Unit for 5k Your Way, a cancer support group that walks and runs. From that moment I knew that it would help my recovery.”

Former Herald reporter Anne Tugwell gave up running in 2023 shortly before being diagnosed with lung cancer but continues to take part in parkrun as a walker whenever possible,

She said: “During the summer of 2023 I was introduced to 5k Your Way at Leamington parkrun and found it really welcoming. To be able to be part of parkrun despite my limitations, and to talk to other people who understood what my family and I were going through was priceless.

“I am delighted that 5k Your Way is coming to my home parkrun in Stratford. It’s a lovely flat course and the regular team is very friendly and welcoming. Like Sue I look forward to meeting other cancer patients and their supporters doing something that we love.”

The benefits of exercise are well reported but for those suffering from cancer it can be especially beneficial. It is believed that exercise can reduce cancer related fatigue as well as boost general energy levels and quality of life, reduce stress and depression, build confidence and be fun amongst other things.

Stratford parkrun takes place at the Recreation Ground every Saturday morning at 9am and is open to all. No pre-booking required but to get a barcode and register your time visit www.parkrun.org.uk

Stratford 5k Your Way begins on Saturday, 28th September and will take place on the last Saturday of each month after that, unless circumstances dictate otherwise.

Just turn up and head to the 5k Your Way banner where volunteers will greet you. Stay on afterwards for more chat and perhaps refreshments at a local café.

For more information on Move Against Cancer, and details of how you can get involved, visit www.moveagainstcancer.org.