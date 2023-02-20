Exceptional volunteers are being sought by the royal family ahead of the King's coronation in May.

The new monarch, who intends to shine a light on the role volunteers play in society during three days worth of coronation events this spring, has this week unveiled new awards for volunteering heroes.

The coronation takes place this May

Nominations are now open for the Coronation Champion Awards being organised by the Royal Voluntary Service backed by King Charles and his wife Camilla.

Alongside recognising exceptional volunteers from across the country the aim is to celebrate and inspire the next generation of volunteers. Nominations are open to people aged 14 and over, with judges on the lookout for rising stars in volunteering in the shape of ‘Young Coronation Champions’ aged 14 to 18.

Queen Consort Camilla said: "I am delighted to be launching the Coronation Champions Awards with the Royal Voluntary Service, to shine a light on the herculean efforts of our nation’s volunteers. Up and down the country, millions of unsung heroes are contributing to their local communities, giving generously of their time and their talents to enhance the lives of others.

"If you know a volunteer who is making a difference, please be sure to share their story. We would love to hear about them."

Awards are to go to 500 people. Image: Stock photo.

Volunteering is to be a key component of coronation celebrations with the new one-off bank holiday Monday, May 8 already earmarked to celebrate the role of those going the extra mile in their communities with the Big Help Out.

To recognise volunteers from a wide range of causes, Royal Voluntary Service is seeking volunteer nominations in eight award categories, including: supporting older people; supporting young people and children; crisis and welfare; community; sports, culture, and heritage; health and care; sustainability and the environment; and animal welfare.

Winners will be invited to an official coronation event. Image: MOD.

A total of 500 winners will be selected as Coronation Champions and will receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a certificate signed by Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

All 500 will also be invited to attend one of the official coronation celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: "I know from experience that volunteers don’t do what they do for praise or glory, but I also know that they absolutely deserve it. The Coronation is the perfect time for us to come together and really show volunteers just how much we appreciate everything they do for our health and happiness.

"Be sure to nominate your local heroes, as these awards are a wonderfully exciting opportunity for deserving volunteers to be commended and be part of history in the making.”

King Charles wishes to shine a light on the importance of those who volunteer. Image: Stock image.

How to nominate

To nominate a volunteer for the Coronation Champions Awards, click here

Nominations for the awards will close on Sunday, April 2.

Nominations will be reviewed by an expert judging panel made up of volunteering specialists, charity leaders and academics. Nominees will be judged on their demonstrated impact, initiative, inspiration, and involvement in volunteering over the last five years.