£50,000 raised for Stratford's Shakespeare Hospice at Ragley Hall ball

A FAIRYTALE ball has helped to raise a magical amount of money for the Shakespeare Hospice with at least £50,000 on its way to the charity.

The long-awaited Midsummer Night’s Dream ball was held on Friday (8th July) at Ragley Hall and was attended by 170 guests to celebrate the work of the hospice and raise funds to support its vital work.

The ball was originally due to be held in 2020 to celebrate the hospice’s 21st anniversary but was postponed twice as a result of Covid-19.

Images from the ball at Ragley Hall. Photo: Sally Crane (57939084)

However, on Friday, guests finally enjoyed a three course meal whilst being entertained by characters from Shakespeare’s play. They were also invited to take part in a variety of auctions and raffles with prizes donated by local businesses and supporters.

In total, the event is expected to bring in at least £50,000.

Karen Davies, head of income generation at the hospice, said: “It has been a challenging time for the hospice and for each and every one of us who will have been impacted in different ways. For us, this event was even more of a celebration as it was a sign that we are slowly nearing normality and we could finally come together in support of our vital hospice services.”

Images from the ball at Ragley Hall. Photo: Sally Crane (57939086)

She added: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who attended the ball and helped raise such a huge amount of money for the Shakespeare Hospice – money which will go a long way in helping us continue to provide vital palliative and end of life care across south Warwickshire and the surrounding areas.

“We would also like to extend a very special and heartfelt thanks to Lord and Lady Hertford for generously hosting the ball in their beautiful home and to Seamus and Carol Halton of Connaught Care for sponsoring the entire event.”