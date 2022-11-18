HELP paying energy bills this winter is being made available through £50,000 of funding from Stratford District Council.

Energy advice charity Act on Energy will administer the Energy Support Fund, making payments of up to £500 to low-income households with children, and up to £300 to those without children.

Act on Energy will be running the fund for Stratford District Council.

To be eligible, households must have a gross income under £30,000, have no savings and someone in the household must be living with a vulnerability, such as a long-term health condition, or be in receipt of Personal Independent Payment (PIP), pregnant, recently made redundant or in receipt of free school meals.

Evidence will be needed to show that a household meets the criteria, as well as an energy bill so Act on Energy can make the payment to the correct account.

Professionals from other organisations can also apply on behalf of clients once they have proof that the household is eligible.

Cllr Jo Barker, portfolio holder for homes, health and wellbeing, said: “This fund will make a real difference to people who are significantly impacted by the increase in energy prices. It will give these households a bit of breathing space.”

Rachel Jones, chief executive at Act on Energy, added: “Act on Energy has successfully administered similar funds for other councils in the Midlands and in our experience, it is a simple and effective way of helping people with their bills.”

For more information, visit https://actonenergy.org.uk/project/energy-support-fund or call 0800 988 2881.