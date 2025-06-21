Today (Saturday) is the longest day of the year, with more hours of daylight to enjoy the beautiful area we live in.

Grace Dowdney has been looking at suggestions by the Canal & River Trust of ways to spend the day.

The River Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson.

Here are five free things you can do to enjoy your longest day.

1. Watch the sun rise or set.

“The still waters of our canals make them the perfect place to admire the colourful rays or the rising - or setting – sun,” said a spokesperson for the Canal & River Trust.

2. Go bat-spotting.

According to the trust, its environment team works hard to ensure its 250-year-old network of tunnels, bridges and aqueducts provides suitable roosting areas for bats.

The canals provide a great source of food for bats and shelter from highways.

So, why not take a walk along the canal or river at dusk on a calm evening and see if you are able to spot some bats.

A black swan in residence on the River Avon in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

3. Go for a picnic.

Today offers a chance to enjoy a picnic as the daylight is said to continue until after 9pm.

The trust said packing up your favourite foods and heading to the canal is a perfect way to enjoy the outdoors during the Solstice.

4. Look for barn owls.

According to the Canal & River Trust, dusk is the best time of day to catch a glimpse of a graceful barn owl flying beside a canal.

It added that a calm and still day will be the best chance of spotting one.

Cox’s Island on the River Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson

5. Go for a long walk

It was something we all enjoyed during lockdown and the canal provided a perfect place to enjoy a stroll.

A long walk can be a great way to enjoy the sun.

The trust added that nothing can be easier than walking along its canals. It said there are dozens of detailed walking routes for everyone to explore. And this also includes several long walks for anyone who wants one!

Enjoy the day, but with an amber heat health alert in place this weekend everyone is reminded to stay safe in the sunshine.

Health bosses have said there are some simple steps you can take to keep yourself and others healthy.

They advise people to keep hydrated, stay inside during the hottest part of the day, wear a hat if you do go out, protect your skin with a high SPF and sunglasses and check in on older relatives, friends and neighbours.

People are also reminded never to leave anyone, including children and pets, in a closed, parked car in the heat.

An amber alert – according to the Met Office – means that impacts are expected across the whole health service, with the whole country at potential risk.

It will remain in place until 9am on Monday.