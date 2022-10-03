£5.74million council tax rebate money paid to Stratford residents

MORE than 44,700 households across the Stratford district have been given their £150 council tax rebate as part of the government’s help during the cost-of-living crisis.

Stratford District Council, which had to allocate the money on behalf of the government, said it had

paid out over £5.74million to people living in properties in council tax bands A to D.

This included a £17,850 overspend as there were more eligible properties than estimated by the government. The additional money will be paid back by the government.

Cllr Jo Barker, homes, health and wellbeing portfolio holder, said: “With winter just around the corner and the rising cost of living beginning to bite, I’m pleased that we’ve been able to make sure everyone who was entitled to the energy rebate has received the £150 to put towards their energy bills.

“Credit must also go to the district council’s revenues team for getting the payments swiftly out the door and into people’s accounts.”

Councils were set a deadline to ensure all payments are made by 30th September.

In addition, there was also a discretionary scheme which totals £252,000 and runs until the end of November. So far £245,000 has been paid out, with the remainder being paid soon, the council said.

The council has produced a leaflet to help residents access government and local support packages, as well as organisations that are able to offer advice during the cost-of-living crisis.