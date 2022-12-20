MORE than two tonnes of food donations were collected by Stratford Foodbank in just three days.

The collection took place at Tesco, Birmingham Road, from Thursday, 1st December, to Saturday, 3rd December, when over £5,000 worth of food was donated.

Stratford mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve helps with the donation drive at Tesco. (61444814)

Stratford Foodbank said the collection was a huge team effort with a rota of 50 volunteers helping, including Stratford mayor, Cllr Gill Cleeve and deputy mayor, Cllr Kate Rolfe.

There were also contributions from town businesses with staff from NFU Mutual and Fortem helping with the instore collection.

Foodbank manager Kate Morris, who thanked everyone for their support, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis this really is an amazing community wide achievement, far surpassing our hopes and expectations at this time.

“In the last three months we have provided an average 360 food parcels each month, and whilst we don’t believe we should need to deliver this service to our local community, the generosity of residents means we can sustain this essential support during the winter months.”

She added: “Every day I am in awe of what our volunteers achieve. The food drives and hamper projects are huge logistical operations, and our volunteers rise to the challenge every time. They do all this whilst still responding to the needs of ever-increasing numbers coming through our doors as the weather gets colder and Christmas approaches.”

Stratford Foodbank said it was experiencing its busiest distribution sessions on record – in a single day it provided food for 42 people, nearly half of which were children, and said queues had been forming at its doors before they opened.

The hampers ready for distribution. (61444812)

As well as the food collection, donations from businesses, schools and churches, enabled the foodbank to distribute 459 Christmas hampers to individuals and families in need – a task achieved with the help of 45 volunteers, including staff from Pure Ideas Ltd.