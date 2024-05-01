£450,000 plans to turn Stratford building into accommodation for homeless

THE hunt has started for a developer to turn a vacant house in Stratford into homes for people who are either homeless or at risk of it.

Stratford District Council bought 1 Evesham Place – next to the One Stop – at auction with the aim of increasing the amount of supported accommodation the area has to help some of the most vulnerable people.

It is currently looking for a contractor to carry out a £450,000 project on the two-storey house to create between five and seven bedrooms which will be available on a short-term basis.