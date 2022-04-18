SHAKESPEARE is on his way back to Stratford Town Hall on Friday after the success of a very special fundraiser.

The Shakespeare’s Coming Home event, devised by Rev Dr Paul Edmondson, featured readings of the Bard’s plays, raised £21,643.33 – and with match funding from Pragnells taking the total to £43,286.66, the restored sculpture will be back soon.

Dr Edmondson told the Herald: “Shakespeare’s Coming Home! was another jubilee-moment for Stratford.

Dr Paul Edmondson and Mayor of Stratford Cllr Kevin Taylor this week celebrated the news that the £43,000 needed for the restoration of the Stratford Town Hall Shakespeare statue has been raised. Photo: Iain Duck

“Throughout the whole project I have felt overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of those who took part – at least 1,200 readers and audiences overall, community groups, churches, societies, and local businesses.

“I was able to lead the project because the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust allowed me to do so. Reading Shakespeare’s complete works over 12 days in our own town hall caught people’s imaginations, and the people of Stratford turned up, took part, and gave.