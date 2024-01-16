THE average house price in Stratford is £420,960 that means the cost of buying a house has risen by £27,314 between October 2022 and 2023 making Stratford one of the most expensive places to buy a property in the West Midlands.

A New Year and a new year beginning for many but that won’t be the case for hundreds of first-time buyers who will need to fork out an average £326,084 to get on the property ladder.

According to the Money Saving Expert website’s calculators, a couple buying an average £326,000 Stratford house with a ten per cent deposit (£32,600) and borrowing £293,000 with a repayment mortgage over 25 years, fixed for the first two years at five per cent would need to afford repayments of about £1,700 a month. Assuming an affordability limit of 25 per cent of their joint incomes, they would need to earn jointly £6,800 a month (£81,600 annually).