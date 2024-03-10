£415,000 grant to help save lives of vulnerable

SAFELINE has been awarded £415,000 for 16-months to support people at risk of committing suicide.

This is part of a £10m fund released by the Department of Health and Social Care and is intended for organisations like the Samaritans and Papyrus among others that provide a vital support service to society.

Neil Henderson.

Neil Henderson, CEO of Safeline, said: “Our charity was included because 80 per cent of all clients we support present with suicide ideation or have attempted suicide. If you have been sexually abused you are three times more likely to commit suicide and 74 per cent of the children we support in our prevention work self-harm which is another major focus of the fund. Around 85 per cent of all users of our national male survivor helpline, present with suicide ideation, middle aged men are one of the most at-risk groups.”

Mr Henderson added: “Securing this funding will enable us to support many more survivors of sexual violence that are at risk of committing suicide across Coventry and Warwickshire. Based on the outcomes we deliver; this money will save lives and this gives hope to many victims and survivors.”