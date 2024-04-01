40 years helping people of Warwickshire - nurse retires after 40 years
Published: 09:13, 01 April 2024
| Updated: 09:14, 01 April 2024
A NURSE, who has retired after more than four decades with the NHS, says it’s been “a privilege” to be part of people’s lives.
Heidi Williams is a familiar face to many after eight years as the practice community nurse at Hastings House medical centre in Wellesbourne.
Before that, she spent 25 years as a district nurse and midwife in Shipston, including at the Ellen Badger.