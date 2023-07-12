FORTY new planters have been placed around Stratford to add some summer colour.

The three-tier planters have been placed around the centre of town thanks to a £35,000 grant secured by Stratford Upon Avon BID from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Michelle Baker, interim BID manager, said: “These amazing planters bring a refreshing burst of colour to our town centre, fostering a vibrant atmosphere that showcases the natural beauty of Stratford-upon-Avon.”

Michelle Baker, interim BID manager, and Miles Hewitt of Vinegar Hill in Meer Street with one of the planters.

Stratford In Bloom has also been involved with the project, helping to ensure the flowers and perennials which have been used help the environment.

Cohl Warren-Howles, of Stratford In Bloom, added: “The planters have been expertly curated so they are bee-friendly. These beautiful plants not only enhance the aesthetics of the town but also contribute to the preservation of our precious bee and other flying insect population.”

BID said the plan is restock the planters to provide year-round colour, including through the winter.

The next stage is to add graphics to the planters which include facts about the town.