4,600 drivers caught speeding in Warwickshire... in just two weeks

Warwickshire Police revealed this week that a total of 4,680 drivers were caught speeding in the county during an anti-speeding campaign that took place last month.

In just a two-week period, starting on 17th October, on average 334 drivers were caught speeding every single day. This equates to 14 drivers caught speeding every hour, every day of the 14-day operation.

The haul was achieved not only from the static speed cameras on Warwickshire’s roads and motorways, but also through police camera enforcement vans and speed gun devices, with officers being deployed across the road network.

So far 3,897 drivers who were eligible have been offered a driver educational course.

As of Monday this week, 74 drivers were facing prosecution. This means they’ll face a fine and points or, in some cases, have to attend a magistrates’ court because their speed was excessive, they are repeat offenders or they have more than 12 points on their licence.

The remainder of the speeding offences are still being processed.

Some examples of extreme excessive speeding offences recorded during the campaign were:

• 30 drivers being caught doing over 100mph on the M6 in Warwickshire, with the highest speed being 133mph

• Three drivers being caught doing over 100mph on the M42, with the highest speed being 116mph.

• Nine drivers being caught doing over 100mph on the M40, with the highest speed being 118mph

Fifty-four drivers were caught exceeding the 30mph limits in residential zones where there are more pedestrians including children, with speeds recorded of 58 and 51mph.

A massive 2,928 drivers were caught exceeding the temporary 50 mph speed restrictions put in place in roadworks for the safety of workers on the roads.

Operations to catch speeding drivers took place across the county, from residential areas including Stratford town, Rugby including Lower Hillmorton Road, Ansley Common Bedworth, Church Road Shustoke, Kenilworth and Lillington Road to major routes such as the A444 Nuneaton, A46 Snitterfield, A46 Leamington Spa, North Warwickshire and M6, M42 and M40.

Ch. Insp. Faz Chishty said: “We are determined to reduce collisions, deaths and injuries on our roads and enforcing speed limits has been proven to do just this. Our officers will therefore continue to proactively target those irresponsible and dangerous drivers who choose to drive above the speed limit.”