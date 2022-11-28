£4,000 grant buys two new trikes for Stratford's inclusive cycling scheme

A CYCLING scheme in Stratford is expanding its fleet with two new trikes thanks to a £4,000 grant from Sport England.

Heart of England Mencap, which supports local people with learning disabilities, runs Cyc-Ability every Thursday at The Rec providing free, inclusive cycling sessions.

Jonathan Scott, Brian Steele and Stephen Mcloghry with Cyc-ability volunteer Rod Jones. (60938067)

Its fleet of bikes include side-by-side cycles and a wheelchair adapted trike, while a team of specially trained staff are on hand to help riders saddle up.

The grant, from Sport England’s Together Fund, has been used to buy two new trikes, safety equipment and provide adaptive cycle training for nine of the charity’s employees.

Kate Buttrick, health and wellbeing programme manager for Heart of England Mencap, said: “The money will have a huge impact, meaning Heart of England Mencap is able to reach more people with a learning disability or autism, who still face many barriers engaging with social and physical activities in their community. We believe that any person, of any ability, should have the opportunity to enjoy having fun in their community and that’s what Cyc-Ability is all about.”

Cyc-Ability takes place from 10.30am-12pm every Thursday. Evening and weekend sessions can also be arranged. Call Kate on 07791 394276 or email kbuttrick@heartofenglandmencap.org.uk.