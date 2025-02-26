THE Throckmorton family of Coughton Court near Alcester have responded robustly to criticism that they’ll benefit by taking back control of the famous Tudor property following a £3.3 million restoration paid for by the National Trust and other donors.

Magnus Birch Throckmorton told the Herald this week that although the family will take over the day-to-day running of Coughton Court from early next year, the National Trust will continue to own the property and be responsible for its upkeep and maintenance.

He was responding to reports that National Trust members were frustrated that their subscriptions had helped pay for expensive repairs to Coughton Court’s roof but after February 2026 they’d have to pay to visit the stately home. (Trust membership offers free entry to venues the charity controls.)

A former Coughton Court volunteer guide reportedly told The Times that he was “appalled” that the Throckmorton family were “now going to reap the benefits” of the redevelopment and that members, who had partly paid for the work, would not retain free access.

The Throckmorton family. Photo: Pixie Jayne Photography

“I for one will not be paying to visit once the family take over,” he’s quoted as saying.

But Birch Throckmorton, aged 37, who is now living at Coughton Court with his wife Imogen and their two young children, said: “Coughton Court has been home to the Throckmorton family for over 600 years.

“In 1946 ownership transferred to the National Trust and we have since held a 300-year residency and management lease. This gave us the right to continue to live at the property and manage it as a visitor attraction for the duration of the agreement.”

He added: “In 2005, a 15-year management agreement was put in place and the National Trust took on the operational running of the property. This agreement was extended on a rolling yearly basis to provide more time to work through future arrangements, as well as accommodate a pause during the coronavirus pandemic.”

He said it had always been his family’s intention to take back the day-to-day running of Coughton and the National Trust had been aware of their ambitions. “With the drive and enthusiasm to restore its legacy, it was decided that the time is right for my wife and I to return the management to family hands,” he said. “We mutually agreed with the National Trust that the management transfer would take place on completion of the roof repairs so that while the works are taking place, there is a single entity coordinating both the repairs and the visitor experience. No money has been exchanged – the annual management agreement has simply not been renewed.”

The National Trust would continue to own Coughton Court and would be responsible for the ongoing maintenance.

“As a family, we will be responsible for the day-to-day running costs, including care of the collection,” he said. “We are excited about this next chapter in Coughton Court’s history and bringing a fresh, independent approach that celebrates the property’s unique characteristics. It is a little too early to share exactly what that means but we’re hoping to introduce intimate events and attract a wider audience.”