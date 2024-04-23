THERE was a buzz around Stratford at the weekend, as the town took pride in its most famous son and celebrated what would have been William Shakespeare’s 460th birthday.

Dignitaries from across the world were brought together to mark the occasion with the traditional parade through the town centre, the unfurling of the flags, church service and the laying of wreaths.

On the streets they were joined by dozens of Stratford school children, including pupils from King Edward VI School, who were led by the band of the Air Training Corps.