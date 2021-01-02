34 in custody on domestic offence charges in Warwickshire over Christmas weekend

More than half of the people arrested over the Christmas weekend (24th to 29th December) were detained on suspicion of committing domestic offences.

Of the 60 people in custody over the weekend, 34 were arrested on suspicion of committing domestic offences including sexual assault, assault, criminal damage, coercive and controlling behaviour, breach of non-molestation orders, threats to kill and theft.

Eight of those arrested were from the Stratford district.

Chief Inspector Zaid Khan from the Warwickshire Police Domestic Abuse Unit said: “Christmas is anything but happy for victims of domestic abuse who often find themselves spending more time at home with their abuser, something that is even more of a problem during the Covid restrictions we are living in.

“Domestic abuse takes many forms including physical, economic, sexual and psychological.

“We are here to help; we have specially trained officers who are here to offer support and protection, and work to bring offenders to justice. Please don’t suffer in silence.”

The breakdown of arrests by area are as follows:

North Warwickshire - 4

Nuneaton and Bedworth - 12

Rugby borough - 5

Stratford district - 8

Warwick district - 5

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, or know someone who is, and there’s an emergency or life is in danger call 999. In non-emergency cases and for general advice you can call 101.

Officers will make sure you’re dealt with respectfully and spoken to away from the person responsible for the abuse. If you are physically injured they will arrange medical care if necessary.

You can also contact Warwickshire Against Domestic Abuse or call them on 0800 408 1552.