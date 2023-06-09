30C heat and thunderstorms predicted for Warwickshire this weekend

AN amber heat-health alert will be in place across Warwickshire until 9am on Tuesday (13th June) as the temperature continues to remain high.

As well as the heat alert, the Met Office has issued a thunderstorms warning, with heavy rain and hail predicted in parts of the Midlands on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Public Health at Warwickshire County Council issued the heat alert, with the temperature set to hit 30c tomorrow (Saturday). It means the high temperatures are likely to affect most of the population, particularly more vulnerable residents including those aged 65+ or those with health conditions.

Hot temperatures and thunderstorms are predicted this weekend.

The amber alert also indicates that indoor temperatures are likely to rise and potentially lead to overheating.

Warwickshire county councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for adult social care and health, said: “Throughout hot spells susceptible groups, such as older people, the very young and people with long term conditions, feel the severe effects of heat more than others and it’s long been known that death rates increase in heat waves.

“The greatest advice is to relax, stay cool, drink lots of cold liquids and, if you can, keep an eye on individuals you know to be at risk.

“It is important to recognise the health dangers that extreme heat can bring and know the signs of heat-related illnesses to try and avert these.

“Be a good neighbour, check in on friends, family and neighbours who may be vulnerable to the heat and make certain you protect yourself by taking all the required actions.”

The weather forecast for the weekend says it will be largely dry with a chance that thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail will develop in some places.

