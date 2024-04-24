30 photographs from the Shakespeare Marathon and Half-Marathon 2024

THE Shakespeare Marathon and Half -Marathon returned to the Birthday weekend programme of events after a year’s absence and attracted around 3,000 runners under new race management.

The organisation of the event has passed from Stratford Rotary Club, whose members are still heavily involved with the race, to RunThrough Events, a company which has a variety of runs happening almost every weekend.

But while the organisers may have changed, the course was still the same, the atmosphere was just as good as ever and there were plenty of runners taking part. In fact, the race had sold out.

The new organisers also upheld a few of the race traditions – the event was supporting the Shakespeare Hospice, and the runners who crossed the finish line were given medals designed by a student in the Stratford district.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the response to the Shakespeare Marathon and Half-Marathon,” said James Tilley, race director and RunThrough managing director.

“With this being our first time organising the event, it was so wonderful to see first hand how well received this event is in the local community, both by those taking part as well as those filling the streets to support. To see so many runners taking on personal challenges is always inspiring to us and we cannot wait to be back again for the event next year.”

The race was started by Stratford mayor, Cllr Kate Rolfe, who was also around to hand out medals to the winners.

That medal was designed by Stratford Girls’ Grammar School pupil Martha Wainwright who won the Rotary design competition, which is sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau and the Stratford Herald.

Martha was also at the finish line, along with Stratford Rotary Club president David Taylor, handing out the medals.

Mr Taylor added: “Well done to RunThrough on managing their first Shakespeare Marathon in Stratford. It is great to see this event continuing with such a big turnout of approximately 3,000 runners.

“I was positioned at the finish, handing out medals along with the medal designer, Martha, the mayor, Kate Rolfe and many others.

“I received positive words of feedback from the runners. Runners came from as far afield as Australia and the USA. In particular, I would like to thank Martha for designing such a special medal, and our local sponsors Shakespeare Martineau, NFU, the Stratford Herald and all who helped us continue to raise much needed funds for Rotary charities. Shakespeare Hospice is one of the main charities Rotary supports and we are delighted that RunThrough made the hospice the main beneficiary of the event.”

So who were the first people across the line to get those medals?

In the marathon, the honours went to Jack Pickett (2:25:14) and Jenny Alexander (3:06:10) while in the half-marathon Stratford Athletics Club’s Ben Kruze (1:11:00) was first home in the men’s race and fellow club runner Masie-Joy Spriggs (1:26:48) won the female race in front of a home crowd after being inspired by a very good cause (see panel).

The Shakespeare Marathon and Half-Marathon return on 27th April next year – entries are open now.

You can buy race photos from https://stratfordherald.zenfolio.com/

The Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon 2024. Photo: Mark Williamson

