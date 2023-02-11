£30,000 scheme to help farmers plant more trees in Stratford district

FARMERS across Stratford district are set to be given trees to plant on unproductive parts of their land after a £30,000 scheme was given the backing of councillors.

But there was a warning that community help might be needed to ensure the saplings thrive, particularly in extreme weather.

Stratford District Council’s climate change panel gave their backing to the Heart of England Forest-backed proposal when they met last month and there was further backing from the overview and scrutiny committee when they met on Friday (3rd February).

Footprint symbol shaped forest. Image: iStock

Deputy chief executive Tony Perks explained: “In terms of tree planting, it has proved a little more difficult than we thought to find suitable sites and locations and trees. But one area where we have had some positive feedback with the Heart of England Forest is a scheme they are operating with farmers where they offer tree packs for use in parts of fields that are unproductive or have flooding issues.

“To me it seems to have a lot of merit. We took this to the climate change panel for their consideration and they were supportive of it.”

Cllr Kate Rolfe (Lib Dem, Tiddington) said there was also a Warwickshire County Council scheme offering thousands of trees while Cllr Mark Cargill (Con, Alcester and Rural) said that after speaking to a number of farmers in his area, very few were willing to lose good agricultural land.

Mr Perks added: “We are aware of the county council scheme and the tree nursery they have set up. What’s attractive about this particular scheme is that it’s quite easy to say we will plant trees but more difficult to deliver it – finding the trees and making sure it is sustainable and not just withered or removed.

“This is specific intervention in an area where we can deliver. This is working with farmers rather than them feeling we are working against them.”

Cllr Chris Mills (Con, Kineton) said 600 trees had been planted alongside the River Dene in Kineton but some had failed to take.

Committee chairman Cllr Andy Crump (Con, Southam Crump) said: “In the past I think it was a fair criticism that trees were planted in a rush and the ongoing maintenance of them wasn’t considered but that now seems to be high on the agenda so I think we can take some confidence from that. I think if there is local engagement then it will ensure the longevity of the saplings.”

The matter will now be considered by the council’s cabinet who will decide whether the £30,000 should be allocated to the scheme.