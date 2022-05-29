Is staying in, the new going out?

The rising cost of petrol, food and other bills has left us all feeling the pinch and cutting back to save cash may mean fewer takeaway coffee stops, restaurant meals or food delivery orders.

Many families say they are now cutting back on treats to manage the rising cost of living. Photo: iStock.

But if you're still keen on filling your evening with some good, tasty food that requires minimal effort from you to prepare and cook, but provides maximum value for money, the supermarkets might have you covered with their range of dine-in offers and promotions.

From an alternative to the children's favourite take away pizza to top-quality Asian food you can eat from the comfort of your sofa, here's three of the best dine-in deals you could tuck into this week or over the weekend.

Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Profiteroles are among the dessert choices. Photo: Tesco.

1. Tesco

Shoppers with a Tesco Clubcard can treat themselves to a special evening and a Finest dinner for two that will cost just £12 for the lot – including a drink.

One Tesco Finest main meal for two people, a side dish, a dessert for two and drink to share make up the meal deal and your drink options enable you to pick from a vast array of wine, beer, soft fizzy drinks or fruit juices.

Promising to be 'the perfect dinner for two' for those staying indoors, the current deal and range of meal options is available to buy in store or online until July 5. To learn more click here.

M&S says it can feed four people its Asian Fusion meal deal for £20

2. M&S

M&S says its current Asian Fusion Family Dine In deal means each person can eat for only £5.

Promising a 'huge family feast' without the fuss or mess, the serves-four deal includes two mains and four extras for just £20 and is available until May 31.

Items to choose from include a miso mushroom rice bowl, yellow chicken curry or firecracker chicken noodles along with additional dishes like dim sum, Thai fish parcels, pow pow cauliflower, vegetable fritters or tiger prawn gyozas.

For those keen to avoid the cost of a big meal out right now, M&S says it believes this current dine-in deal is a 'brilliant Asian feast full of top-quality dishes that wouldn't be amiss in your favourite restaurant'. To learn more click here.

Waitrose has 25% off its prepared Chinese dishes to enable shoppers to replicate their favourite take away orders

3. Waitrose

For those keen to go wild in the aisles trying to replicate their favourite takeaway order, Waitrose is currently offering 25 per cent off its Chinese ready meal range to enable shoppers to do just that.

Hoping to appeal to those wishing to save a few pennies while still enjoying their most favourite cuisine that they don't have to cook – among the discounted dishes on offer are chicken chow mein, sweet and sour chicken and a variety of Asian curries.

And to fully complete your favourite Chinese order a range of starters and side dishes are also available as part of the 25 per cent off deal, including crispy seaweed, prawn toast, spring rolls and bang bang cauliflower which are available for less than £3 a dish. More information here.