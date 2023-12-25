£3,400 of donations helps Stratford Foodbank feed families this Christmas

A DONATION drive for Stratford Foodbank saw nearly one-and-a- half tonnes of food given by the people of the town in just three days.

The collection, which took place at Tesco on the Birmingham Road between 30th November and 2nd December, amassed donations valued at more than £3,400.

Stratford Foodbank manager Kate Morris said: “We never take the support our local community shows during our food drives for granted, and we’d like to thank every single person who contributed. With the cost-of-living crisis this really is an amazing community-wide achievement, far surpassing our hopes and expectations at this time.”

She added: “This year we have provided an average of 434 food parcels each month, and whilst we don’t believe we should need to deliver this service to our local community, the generosity of local residents means we can sustain this essential support during the winter months.”

The collection drive at Tesco was supported by more than 70 volunteers, including Stratford mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe, as well as help from Orbit, Pure Ideas Ltd and Coventry Building Society.

Kate Morris added: “Every day I am in awe of what our volunteers achieve. The food drives and hamper projects are huge logistical operations, and our volunteers rise to the challenge every time. They do all this whilst still responding to the needs of ever-increasing numbers coming through our doors.”