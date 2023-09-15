TWO years of work costing £3.3 million is beginning at Coughton Court this month which will see parts of the roof restored as well as other repairs and improvements.

The National Trust, which runs the property, said the roof project, called Through the Roof, will rectify years of deterioration and will protect the building from flood damage.

Work will also be carried out by specialist contractors to the external fabric of the building, restoring the façade to its former glory.

Coughton Court. Photo: National Trust

The trust said the project is the biggest investment it has ever made at Coughton Court and is being funded by the charity’s members, supporters and donors, with grant funding from the Wolfson Foundation.

Paul Ramsbottom, chief executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be part of the project to restore and renovate Coughton Court as part of our long-standing partnership with the National Trust. The works taking place will ensure visitors can explore the stories and significance of this place for years to come.”

The 16th century property will still be accessible to visitors during its opening season while the work takes place. As part of the project, visitors will be given the chance to view the roof work first-hand next summer from a dedicated scaffold for visitors.

General manager Gurminder Kenth said: “We are excited to be working on the Through the Roof project at Coughton Court which will help safeguard Coughton and its highly significant collection.

“Any major project will impact how the site is presented; this however will be a rare opportunity to experience a behind-the-scenes’ look at Coughton. We are working hard to create new ways to share this with visitors whilst the site is undergoing this work. Conservation is a key value in the work that we do, and these works are important to ensure we secure Coughton’s legacy for generations to come.”