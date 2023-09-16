£3.3 funding to add 2,000 EV chargers across Warwickshire

NEW government funding will allow Warwickshire County Council to dramatically increase the number of electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the county.

The council has been allocated £3.295 million from Tranche 1 of the government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Capital Fund, which is made available to regions so that they can increase the number of EV charging points in their area.

Based on current estimates, this funding will allow for the installation of 2,000 charging sockets at both on-street and in car park locations.