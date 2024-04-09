RICHARD Lucas, aged 57, from Wilmcote has cycled solo from Singapore to Alice Springs to raise £2,800 for Shakespeare Hospice in memory of his father, Tony, who died from cancer last August.

Richard’s cycling marathon covered 3,208 miles during which he had one puncture, used one bicycle chain and had to repair one broken luggage rack with bamboo and cable ties but he still cycled to his mum’s house in Wilmcote from Birmingham International Airport when he landed back in the UK in time for coffee last Tuesday morning.

Richard Lucas at Alice Springs.

Having flown out to Singapore on New Year’s Eve, Richard set off on his ride shortly after with the target of reaching Alice Springs, Australia, by the end of March and he’s met many people and has many memories everyday he got on his bike and was on the road again.