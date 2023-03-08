£2m fund to provide homes in Stratford district for refugees

MORE than £2.3m has been allocated to Stratford District Council to provide homes to refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The funding, from the government’s £500m Local Authority Housing Fund, will be used to provide 17 homes in the district to accommodate refugees.

The council added that in the longer-term, the homes would be offered to people on the housing waiting list when they are no longer needed by refugees.

The district council will partner with Platform Housing Group to deliver the homes, which will need to be available by November.

Cllr Jo Barker, portfolio holder for homes, health and wellbeing, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank again the generosity of our residents who have made their homes available to those fleeing the illegal war in Ukraine, and those Afghans who helped our armed forces.

“The Local Authority Housing Fund will help provide accommodation for these refugees in the short-term and longer-term will provide additional affordable homes for our residents.

“Platform Housing Group is working with a number of other councils on this scheme, and I welcome the opportunity to work with Platform.

Around 85 households in the district are currently hosting Ukrainians.

The district council’s cabinet had to meet tight deadlines to be included in the grant scheme, including selecting a housing partner.