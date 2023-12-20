Home   News   Article

Five Stratford district projects benefit from just over £2m of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) allocated by the district council’s cabinet

By Stratford News Editor
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 07:25, 20 December 2023
 | Updated: 07:33, 20 December 2023

FIVE projects across the Stratford district are to benefit from just over £2m of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) allocated by the district council’s cabinet.

The projects include community centres and a village hall, a hospital and public open space.

The new £8m South Warwickshire Community Diagnostic Centre at Stratford Hospital will receive £1m. The centre will provide ambulatory and diagnostic care closer to the people in the Stratford area.

