FIVE projects across the Stratford district are to benefit from just over £2m of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) allocated by the district council’s cabinet.

The projects include community centres and a village hall, a hospital and public open space.

The new £8m South Warwickshire Community Diagnostic Centre at Stratford Hospital will receive £1m. The centre will provide ambulatory and diagnostic care closer to the people in the Stratford area.