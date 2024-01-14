AFTER winning last year’s election and control of Stratford District Council, the Liberal Democrats have their hands on the purse strings and are in the process of setting their first budgets.

On Monday (15th January) the cabinet will meet to confirm the draft budgets for the next five years – from 2024-25 to 2028-29 – which will then go out for public consultation.

The immediate figure that jumps out is the £2m the Lib Dems have set aside for their programme of change at SDC – money to fund their new council plan, which focuses on six areas. As previously reported by the Herald, this includes the Lib Dem’s ambitions to deliver better homes, boost the local economy, increase green spaces, encourage alternative modes of transport, support town and parish councils and communities, and improve the overall effectiveness of the council.