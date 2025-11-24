29 years jail for Stratford rapist Keith Stanley who preyed on teenage girls

A DANGEROUS predator from Stratford who repeatedly abused two girls has been jailed for 29 years.

Keith Stanley, 61, was arrested in March by Warwickshire Police when a teenage girl bravely told officers that she had been sexually abused by Stanley for five years.

On arrest he was charged with eight different counts of rape of a girl and remanded in custody.

At that time, a second victim came forward, revealing that she too had been abused as a young teenager more than 20 years ago.

Keith Stanley. Photo: Warwickshire Police

Stanley was then charged with 14 additional offences against the second victim – who was under 16 at the time of the offences.

On 14th November at Warwick Crown Court, Stanley was sentenced to 29 years in prison, with a further six years to be spent on licence.

Det Con Ellena Psomadakis said: “I would like to highlight the extraordinary bravery of the two victims who came forward and helped us to build up a strong case.

“I would also like to recognise the work of officers and of detectives from the child abuse team, who worked hard to make sure Stanley faced justice.

“Advocates from the charity Safeline also played a huge role in this – providing specialist support to both victims.

“Stanley is a dangerous predator, and we welcome the fact that he may now be in prison for the rest of his life.”

Anyone who is a victim of abuse can visit https://orlo.uk/eUKyK where is help and advice.