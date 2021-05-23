27-year-old becomes council chairman

Cllr Edward Fitter, who is just 27, smashed the previous record held by Sir William Lawrence, who was 35 when he was first appointed in 1990.

Cllr Edward Fitter, right, is the new Chairman of Stratford District Council, here pictured with vice-chairman Cllr Tony Dixon. Photo: Mark Williamson S49/5/21/ 9790. (47340074)

Cllr Fitter received the chain of office yesterday (Wednesday) from the previous chairman, Cllr Tony Dixon, at the council's annual meeting.

He has chosen Lifespace, a Stratford charity mentoring young people to achieve more, as his chairman's charity for the year, but will also be supporting the Heart of England Forest.

Cllr Fitter, who represents Quinton ward on the council, said: “It is a great honour to have been elected as chairman of the district council and I am proud to be an ambassador for the council.

“We have all just gone through a very dark and uncertain winter, but we witnessed the love and courage that makes our communities so special. I am confident that our district will thrive and prosper again. I’m looking forward to the restrictions lifting and having the opportunity to meet with residents and representing the council at civic events.”

Cllr Dixon, whose term ran from last September because the annual meeting was postponed due to coronavirus, will be donating £2,195 raised for his chosen charity, the Shakespeare Hospice. He had previously been chairman in 2005-6. His predecessor, Cllr Christopher Kettle, held the post for an unprecedented two and a half years from May 2018.