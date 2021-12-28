A Stratford benefits cheat has been used as an example of why the government has announced a £510million pot of money to crackdown on fraudsters.

Lucy Parker was jailed for two-and-a-half years in April after pleading guilty to nine charges of fraud at Warwick Crown Court

She netted more than a quarter of a million pounds over six years – and used the cash to pay for holidays and private schools.

Lucy Parker (46568159)

The 56-year-old wife of the National Farmers' Union's head of tax was rumbled when a Jobcentre employee spotted she'd made claims under two different names.

When the full extent of her fraudulent activity was exposed, it was revealed she used the identities of 19 other people – some of whom she knew lived abroad – to make claims supported by forged doctors' letters and tenancy agreements. She also had a stash of "burner" mobile phones for her fake identities.

The Department for Works & Pensions said it would be spending the £510million to improve the department’s capability and capacity to detect and deter benefit fraud and catch fraudsters like Parker, and recovering more taxpayer money that funds essential public services.

Thérèse Coffey, Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions, said: “Investing in measures to fight fraud protects honest taxpayers’ money and stops criminals funding their illicit activities off the back of our welfare system.

“We know the characteristics of a suspicious claim. This half a billion-pound cash injection is a clear message to fraudsters and criminal gangs. Anyone trying to con us will get caught out.”

Commenting on the Parker case, a DWP spokesperson said: “This recent case handled by the counter-fraud team supported a high value fraud bust with police in Stratford. Operation Iggy was a sting on [Parker] who had made 14 Universal Credit claims using false identity documents for a total of £270,000. She was arrested, with the false documents found in her house, and sentenced to 30 months in prison, with DWP now recovering the money.”

DWP investigators uncovered Parker’s scam after a Job Centre worker noticed she had made claims in two different names.

An eight-month investigation by the department included CCTV footage from banks showing Parker withdrawing money from accounts in the names of real people whose birth and marriage certificates she had obtained. She also created false hospital and GP letters about procedures including knee operations and hysterectomies, while some of the addresses she used were derelict buildings.

Parker, who worked in the admin department at Warwick University and the social care department at Warwickshire County Council was originally arrested by police in 2018.

When he jailed her Judge Anthony Potter told Parker: “This was not a moment of madness on your part, but sustained criminality over a period not of months but many years.

“You effectively stole money from the public purse. You were living, if not a luxurious lifestyle, a very comfortable lifestyle, and you owned your home outright and your children were sent to public school.

“Yours was sophisticated offending. The way you conducted these frauds involved a good deal of thought and planning. It was a highly successful fraud, and it netted you a substantial sum of money.”