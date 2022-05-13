£250 funding for Stratford's Talking Newspaper service

The vital work of Stratford's Talking Newspaper group has been given a £250 boost by the town’s Rotary Club.

Run by volunteers, the group meets every Thursday to read out the news contained in the Stratford Herald, recording it onto memory sticks. These are then sent out to blind, visually impaired and print disabled people to make sure they can keep up to date with what’s happening across the district.

The free service, which is run by former Stratford mayor Maureen Beckett, will use the money to buy some new speakers which are given to listeners.

Phil Gray, Jan Stanton and Maureen Beckett reading the Herald in their studio. (56659655)

Maureen said: “I have five teams that read the Herald on a rota basis and our listeners are referred to us by either Warwickshire Vision Support or word of mouth.

“I've previously visited every optician in Stratford and they are ever so keen when they hear about us, and I visited our new eye hospital when it opened and took them a speaker and send them a memory stick with the Stratford Herald on every week.”

She added: “I’d like to thank the Rotarians for their generous donation of £250. It will be put towards new speakers which all our listeners are given when they are first introduced to us.”

Anyone who is interested in receiving, or reading with Stratford’s Talking Newspaper can contact the Herald and we’ll pass on your details.

Stratford Rotary Club’s community fund is given away £250 each month to a good cause. To find out more and to apply, visit www.stratforduponavonrotary.co.uk/community-fund.