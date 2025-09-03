A MAJOR £250,000 upgrade of the children’s playground on Stratford Rec has been given the thumbs up by senior councillors.

At their meeting on Monday, Stratford District Council’s cabinet allocated £150,000 for the refurbishment of the existing paddling pool, including additional water features around the poolside, whilst a further £100,000 has been allocated to replace the existing play equipment and enhance the popular sandpit.

The funding was initially earmarked for the installation of a splash pad, in line with Year 2 of the Council Plan, which included exploring options for such a facility. However, following technical surveys, officers concluded that the close proximity of mature trees and the well-used sandpit made a full splash pad installation unfeasible.

The current playground at Stratford Rec

In addition, the budget consultation results for 2025-26 showed that 37 per cent of respondents either disagreed or strongly disagreed with the installation of a splash pad – the third lowest agreement score of all the proposals.

Cllr Lorraine Grocott (Lib Dem, Stratford Avenue), the council’s portfolio holder for environmental and neighbourhood services, said: “We’re excited to upgrade the paddling pool and add extra water features to offer residents and visitors a better experience. We’ll also be replacing the existing play equipment, with new, inclusive and fit-for-purpose features to appeal to a wider demographic group - improving accessibility and enjoyment for families and children of all ages.”