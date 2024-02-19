THE amazing work of the Shakespeare Hospice has been praised as “outstanding” by the many thousands of people who have experienced the care and compassion the hospice team has shown their loved ones and given them dignity during the last days and weeks of their lives.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Shakespeare Hospice and plans are already underway for a whole range of fundraising events that will help support the hospice meet its annual £3 million a year operational cost.

Julie Hunt.

The Hospice receives ten percent of its funding from the NHS and relies on the generosity of the local community to raise the remaining 90 percent which is why fundraising events throughout the year are so important because these support the many aspects of the hospice and its services.