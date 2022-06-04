20 fantastic photographs from South Warwickshire's DogFest
IT was two days of doggy delights at DogFest at Ragley Hall last weekend.
The festival bills itself as “the UK’s biggest fun-filled day for dog lovers and pet owners alike”.
Pooch-loving celebrity Michaela Strachan was in attendance, along with a crowd estimated at 20,000 by organisers.
The TV presenter said: “I absolutely love DogFest every year. Being with hundreds of gorgeous pooches is simply the best day out. There are always plenty of furry cuddles!”
There were 150 shopping stands and over 10 fun-filled activities from flyball to dog diving, as well as food and drinks stalls serving everything from paw-star martinis to pup ice cream.
Visitors were invited to try their paws at non-stop have-a-go activities including an agility course, a 2k or 4k Big Dog Walk through the country grounds to raise funds for Dogs Trust; or grab a rosette at the fun dog show, with categories including Best Rescue or Most Fabulous Fella.
Event director Tess Drew said: “We were delighted to be able to bring DogFest back to Ragley Hall. It was great to see all the dogs and their guardians enjoy a day out in the sunshine, taking part in all the different activities, as well as indulge in some retail therapy and much needed treats.
“We can’t wait to come back next year and look forward to welcoming everyone back for an even bigger festival.”