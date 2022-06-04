20 fantastic photographs from South Warwickshire's DogFest

IT was two days of doggy delights at DogFest at Ragley Hall last weekend.

These four canine visitors posed for the cameras on one of the big deck chairs at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3219. (57003306)

The festival bills itself as “the UK’s biggest fun-filled day for dog lovers and pet owners alike”.

Pooch-loving celebrity Michaela Strachan was in attendance, along with a crowd estimated at 20,000 by organisers.

Sisters Millie Jones and Abi Jones won this dog bed for their their Italian greyhound at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3190. (57003302)

The TV presenter said: “I absolutely love DogFest every year. Being with hundreds of gorgeous pooches is simply the best day out. There are always plenty of furry cuddles!”

There were 150 shopping stands and over 10 fun-filled activities from flyball to dog diving, as well as food and drinks stalls serving everything from paw-star martinis to pup ice cream.

Getting a lift at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3525. (57003358)

Visitors were invited to try their paws at non-stop have-a-go activities including an agility course, a 2k or 4k Big Dog Walk through the country grounds to raise funds for Dogs Trust; or grab a rosette at the fun dog show, with categories including Best Rescue or Most Fabulous Fella.

Event director Tess Drew said: “We were delighted to be able to bring DogFest back to Ragley Hall. It was great to see all the dogs and their guardians enjoy a day out in the sunshine, taking part in all the different activities, as well as indulge in some retail therapy and much needed treats.

“We can’t wait to come back next year and look forward to welcoming everyone back for an even bigger festival.”

Ths Dog Trustâs giant mascot looked down on two of the charityâs foster carers at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3195. (57003303)

The pink ball pit was a poplar attraction at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3210. (57003304)

It was litterally a jungle of dogs at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3523. (57003357)

This owner took her labrador through the obstacle course DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3511. (57003355)

These dogs took a particular interest as ther owner took lunch at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3509. (57003354)

Visitor Sophie Jurd had her hands full with her dachshunds Scoobie, Blue, Flo and Olive at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3493. (57003323)

This young visitor took a look through the giant G at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3398. (57003308)

Time to dry off after a swim in the pool at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3399. (57003309)

This dog was not so keen on taking the plunge at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3417. (57003310)

This little dog got some help from her young owner through one of the obstacle courses at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3482. (57003322)

Lucy Freeman from Stratford was tasked with dog sitting at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3456. (57003318)

This dog flew through one of the obstacle courses at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3462. (57003320)

Father and son enjoying their day at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3475. (57003321)

Taking a swim in the pool was popular for dogs as they retrieved objects at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3521. (57003312)

Taking the plunge at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3444. (57003316)

Taking the plunge in to the pool was popular for dogs as they retrieved objects at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3431. (57003315)

This dog was raring to go swimming in the pool at DogFest at Ragley Hall last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson R29/5/22/3429. (57003314)