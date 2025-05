VE Day was marked across the district with a wide mixture of events.

Here’s a photographic round-up of last week’s 80th anniversary celebrations.

Alcester marked VE DAY with the reading of the proclamation by the Town Crier, laying wreaths and lighting a beacon.

The White Hart Morris Men were also in action in Alcester.

Adrian Smith town crier with Cllr Penny Hunt during the VE Day celebrations which included a flag raising, a tea dance and a lighting of a beacon.

Doreen Knapton, from Shipston, was interviewed about her memories by a television crew.

Admington village gathered for food and drink followed by singing and listening to memories. The event finished with the lighting of a Straw Man.

Scholars Mews residents in Stratford gathered for a street party.

Children dressed up in red, white and blue and learnt about the importance of VE Day at Stratford Primary School.

Veteran Graham Cann, Stratford Boat Club Masters’ member salutes his colleagues and past Club members

Phil Vickers and Tiddington resident Rosemary Woodward

More action from Tiddington.

Patriotic partygoers in Tiddington.

Vintage singer Amy Price with Janet Gardner and her son, Nick

VE Commemoration at the Garden of Remembrance in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Cllr Jenny Fradgley lays a wreath on behalf of SDC. Photo: Mark Williamson

Tim Cox lights the beacon. Photo: Mark Williamson

The wreaths laid in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

It was a long few days for the flag bearers. Photo: Mark Williamson

City of Coventry Brass Band played at Stratford's bandstand on the Rec. Photo: Mark Williamson

VE Commemoration at the refurbished bandstand on the Recreation Ground. Photo: Mark Williamson

