Shipston has had enough of speeding traffic according to a protest group which has collected more than 650 signatures on a petition demanding a 20mph limit through the town.

John Dinnie, speaking on behalf of the town’s 20mph group, said the lower speed limit should be introduced to end the racetrack mentality of those driving along its roads.

He told last Wednesday’s meeting of Warwickshire County Council’s communities overview and scrutiny committee: “Residents along the A34 corridor and along the Campden Road are now saying enough is enough – something has to be done about this speeding madness.

“Shipston is asking Warwickshire County Council to implement a 20mph speed restriction and such calming measures as highways officers might advise. Across the country in many towns and villages, 20mph is being set as the new normal for residential areas as recommended by the United Nations.

Shipston's Market Place

“Very few people are content with the 30mph status quo. Shipston clearly believes that implementing a 20mph restriction would be an inexpensive and effective measure. It would send a clear message to drivers that residents’ views and lives matter.

“Shipston needs an integrated approach to traffic and roads management now. The 20mph zone we have on the Cala estate on the top of Campden Road is great but every development, every residential area, needs the same protection. Now is the time to put the needs of police and planet before the racetrack mentality.”

Mr Dinnie spoke ahead of an update from a task and finish group set-up to look at the introduction of 20mph speed limits in residential areas and around schools.

Cllr Tim Sinclair (Con, Stratford North) told the meeting: “There is an understanding that a blanket approach is highly unlikely to be the best solution to solving these particular challenges. I would suggest we consider both the benefits and the costs – all of these initiatives take public finances and there are other opportunities to spend those public finances.”

Cllr Jonathan Chilvers (Green, Leamington Brunswick) added: “There is quite a wide spectrum of views on the group. Councillors on the whole don’t want a blanket across Warwickshire – even though that might be my preference. On smaller town levels, I think that is a more productive way of moving forward.”