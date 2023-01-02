JANUARY

TESTING TIMES FOR STUDENTS

Stratford School students including sisters Grace and Darcy Pandya yesterday attended Covid-19 lateral flow testing in the campus sports hall. Photo: Mark Williamson S2/1/21/0477. (61531448)

WITH Covid rates still rapidly rising, Warwick Hospital said it was facing significant demand for its services. At the same time the area’s secondary schools tested thousands of children for Covid to help ensure a safe return to the classroom.

Mass testing took place was at Stratford School where 1,000 pupils were given lateral flow tests in a single day after the government said all schools must provide on-site testing

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in both the Stratford and Warwick districts almost quadrupled compared with the figures for January 2021.

DRIVING FORWARD A NEW ROAD

Shottery bypass (61531582)

THE Western Relief Road takes shape as this image, taken by Chris Threlfall of Looking Down Drone Services, shows work progressing on the road on the edge of Shottery.

The road will be part of the boundary for the new 800-home development that also includes a school, health centre and park.

TOP OF THE CLASS

This week saw King Edward VI School headmaster Bennet Carr and students literally spell out the Ofsted reports findings. Photo: Mark Williamson K22/1/22/1518. (61531613)

THERE will be no standing still promised King Edward VI School’s headmaster after Ofsted inspectors judged the school to be outstanding in all areas.

Bennet Carr, who is now in his 12th year leading KES, said the school’s ethos had been rewarded by the outstanding accreditation following a visit by inspectors at the end of 2021.

Stratford Girls' Grammar School was also rated outstanding in November this year.

FEBRUARY

WILD HOPS

Colin the Wallaby. Photo Trevor Partridge (61531634)

A MYSTERIOUS wallaby popped up and started hopping around the Warwickshire countryside early in the month. Several sightings of a rare white Australian wallaby, known as a Bennett’s wallaby were reported with people sharing photos and video footage on social media. Sadly, the wallaby’s free roaming days came to an end when it was knocked down by a truck later in the year.

FEELING THE PINCH

First Covid and then another C word came to haunt peoples’ lives – the cost of living. An in-depth investigation by the Herald revealed everyone was about to feel the pinch with the soaring cost of energy bills, weekly food shops forcing families to buy essential items only as prices rocketed and petrol price hikes making Stratford one of the most expensive places to fill up in Warwickshire

HOSPITALS WITHOUT BEDS

This part of the Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston is due for demolition. Photo: Mark Williamson. S103/10/21/0045. (61531720)

ALARM bells sounded over the future of community hospitals in the Stratford district after three options were put forward which will eventually decide their fate.

An interim report was published this month ahead of a review meeting at Warwickshire County Council on 16th February. The adult social care and health overview and scrutiny committee members were presented with findings from the community hospital inpatient review, being put together by South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Within south Warwickshire there are two community hospitals, both in the Stratford district: Ellen Badger, which had 16 inpatient beds (prior to its closure for redevelopment), and the Nicol Unit at Stratford, which has 19 inpatient beds.

If SWFT concludes from its inpatient review that patients can be cared for in other settings – and the council backs this – then there is a chance that the Stratford community will lose some or all of these beds along with the health services that go with them.

MARCH

WAR RETURNS TO EUROPE

Shottery St Andrew’s Church parishioner Isaac Alun-Jones, pictured with vicar Rev Craig Groocock, orgainsed a vigil yesterday (Wednesday) for people light a candle, sit and meditate in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Photo: Mark Williamson S12/2/22/5935. (61532480)

UKRAINE. The conflict dominates headlines across the world and is covered in the first five pages of the Herald 3rd March edition as the lives of ordinary people in Ukraine are ravaged by a brutal invasion which continues. Over the coming months the Herald retells the stories of those who have fled their homeland and their jobs and temporarily settled in south Warwickshire where thy have welcomed as guests by residents who opened their homes to the refugees of war. The hospitality and friendship remained constant even at an emotional time like Christmas when many Ukrainians just wanted to be re-united with their loved ones.

BOOKS ARE THE BEST

A young pirate was just one of the many children and teachers, including Sam Bes-Jeary, year one teacher, and Nicole Luckhurst, who dressed in costume as Bridgetown Primary School celebrated World Book Day in the school library. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61532764)

WORLD book day speaks volumes for the imagination of school children across Stratford and beyond as a cast of superheroes, pirates and other favourite characters attended class with one of two teachers getting involved as well.

RAKING UP THE PAST

CONCERNS over waste unearthed during the ongoing Riverside project surface as plastic packaging and bottles dating back 50 years are uncovered by contractors working on site. The news became more alarming as asbestos traces were found in the area later in the year. Protestors and campaigners vowed to oppose the scheme frtom the outset.

APRIL

SHREK SUCCESS

WELCOMBE Hills School pupils enchanted audiences with sell-out performances of Shrek. About 80 pupils were involved in the productions which featured homemade props and costumes as well as live music. School drama teacher, Hannah Young, said: “We want to celebrate what our students can achieve, and we chose Shrek because the story’s very meaningful to us as a special needs school. It’s a story about finding your true self.”

KEN AND JUDI SHOW

Sir Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judi Dench certainly saw the funny side of the day. Photo: Mark Williamson T22/4/22/9413. (61556848)

THE annual Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations were back in full swing with a refurbished statue of the Bard costing £22,500 unveiled at Stratford Town Hall by international stars of stage and screen, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh with guest sheep in attendance in Sheep Street. This all took place the day before the traditional birthday celebrations and parade on the Saturday. It was a welcome return after two years of disruption cause by Covid.

TO MERGE OR NOT TO MERGE?

HAILED as a super council the merger of Stratford District Council and Warwick District Council was scrapped because of the huge burden of debt it was feared might place on residents. It was here one minute, gone the next and leaving many questions in its wake.

ON THE RUN ONCE MORE

Shakespeare Marathon 2022 Photos: Mark Williamson and Iain Duck (61556890)

SHAKESPEARE Marathon made a return to the streets of Stratford and with it came a sense of community and colour as Covid was left behind for the time being and people got their running shoes on to raise money for charity and to have a good time.

MAY

SUPPORT FROM THE PAST

FOSSILS were sold by Darcy Traill, aged six, to raise money for Ukraine.

The Shipston Primary School pupil set up a stall outside her home and invited people to buy the fossils which were millions of years old to help those affected by the war. Darcy collected the fossils from fields during lockdown when the family went out for their walks their rescue dog – Bella.

GILL TAKES THE CHAIN

The annual Mayor Making ceremony took place at a full Stratford Town Council meeting last Thursday where Cllr Gill Cleeve was installed as the new mayor pictured with her predecessor Cllr Kevin Taylor. Photo: Mark Williamson T25/5/22/2561. (61556961)

STRATFORD'S new mayor is Councillor Gill Cleeve who becomes the town's 477th mayor taking over from Cllr Kevin Taylor a very popular and enthusiastic figurehead for the town. Mayor Cleeve pledged to be available to all members of the community and said one of ambitions was to give the youth a greater say in the town’s affairs. She continues her support of the Youth Town Council.

PLATINUM PREPARATIONS

THE Queen’s forthcoming Platinum Jubilee Celebration was featured in a 16-page supplement filled with memories of Her Majesty’s visits to Stratford, the theatre and most of all her time spent meeting town’s people during her many engagements.

Queen's visit to the RSC (61556974)

JUNE

MARINA OPENS

Actor Timoth West cut a red ribbon to open the new Shakespeare Marina last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson S51/5/22/3126A. (61557004)

ACTOR Timothy West officially opened Stratford’s new marina. The 250-berth Shakespeare Marina off Seven Meadows Road opened for business when Mr West cut the ribbon. He was a natural choice to launch proceedings as he and his wife, actress, Prunella Scales, have filmed ten series of Great Canal Journeys that aired on Channel 4.

CELEBRATING A ROYAL MILESTONE

There was a big cheer for the Queen at the Borden Place street party in Stratrford on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61557082)

A RIGHT Royal celebration took place across the extended public holiday which marked the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Beacons were lit, street parties held, cakes, champers and Union flags were everywhere and members of Escape Arts in Stratford got to Buckingham Palace to take part in the Party and Palace. Even Her Majesty managed to attend many parties across the district in the form of life-size carboard versions and was only to happy to pose for photographs. It was time to celebrate and the people of Stratford and surrounding area did just that.

There was a toast to the Queen at the Great William Street party in Stratford on Sunday. Photo: Iain Duck. (61557023)

WHEEL TO WHEEL ACTION

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61557111)

THEY were back and raring to go – The Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby was on the start grid for a day of fun in the summer sun. This year 35 karts took part and drivers then hurtle as great speed down a hill and head for the finish line in front of the village pub. It’s guaranteed daredevil stuff, it encourages contestant karts with names like Ready, Freddy Go and raises money for Children’s Christmas Wishlist. The £1,500 raised so far was used to buy gifts for children in hospital at Christmas time.