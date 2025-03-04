£2.8m house with bar and hot tub near Stratford up for grabs as raffle prize

A LUXURY £2.8 million house in Alveston is waiting to be won in a prize draw.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom property is just down the road from Kissing Tree House, once the home to playwright JB Priestley.

It features all of the mod cons, including an EV charger, biometric entry system and wired audio system. There are four living areas downstairs, a separate snug, a gym, a bar and even a butler’s pantry.

Upstairs, the master bedroom even has his and hers dressing rooms, in addition to an en suite.

Outside the property sits on a plot of more than a third of an acre with the main patio featuring both a barbecue and a hot tub.

Garden.

The house is being offered as a prize by Raffle House and comes fully furnished, with no stamp duty or fees to pay - they are all covered. The winner will also have the option of taking the tax-free cash equivalent instead of the property.

“Our Warwickshire dream home offers the best of both worlds – a beautifully designed contemporary home with all the features one would expect in a modern property, set in a location that offers up traditional village living and has an abundance of historical attractions nearby,” said James Mieville, executive director of Raffle House.

A portion of each draw entry fee goes to charity - players can choose one of 13 charities to support.

Kitchen.

Entries close on 30th April. Find out more at www.RaffleHouse.com.

The bar.

One of the three bathrooms.

Patio area and hot tub.

Living room.

The house has five bedrooms.