£2.1m Stratford mansion put up for sale by Shakespeare Birthplace Trust

By Preston Witts
Published: 13:33, 01 October 2022

A SUBSTANTIAL Victorian property in Stratford that was built by a member of the Flower family has been put on sale for over £2 million by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

The Hill Mansion on Warwick Road, now made up of five apartments in need of refurbishment, was built about 1855 by Edward Flower of the famous brewing dynasty.

The property is a red brick mansion house, in Gothic style, which has been under the ownership and management of the trust since 1968. The trust is asking for offers of over £2.1m for the building and land.

