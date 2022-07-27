WARWICKSHIRE companies have scooped £1m-worth of business as part of an ongoing revamp of Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre.

Porterbrook, which took over the site a year ago, says it plans to spend millions more with local firms.

Long Marston Drone Footage - 9th June 2022 (58089604)

The company, which owns about a third of the country’s rolling stock, has already invested £3m in the site upgrade.

A third has gone to local suppliers who have been used to tarmac and grit the roads on-site, supply marquees and awnings and provide roofing and drainage and security services.

The 135-acre site is used as a test base for passenger and freight operators to try out new technologies for Porterbrook’s customers which includes Chiltern Railways, Great Western Railway, West Midlands Railway, Network Rail, ScotRail, South Western Railway, Southeastern and Transport for Wales.