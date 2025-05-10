A TEENAGER who cycled from Switzerland to Stratford has raised more than £7,000 for a cancer charity.

Will Clayton’s incredible 800-mile ride took him past Lake Geneva, across Champagne country and through the centre of Paris.

The 19-year-old came up with the idea for the 13-day challenge as a way to mark the 10th anniversary of his father’s death.

Richard Clayton, who was born and brought up in Stratford, lost his battle with cancer when he was 49 years old – and Will was just nine.

Will Clayton and George Skerrett. Inset, Will and his dad, Richard.

Remembering the “incredible support” his family received from the Macmillan nursing team, Will said he wanted to do something to show his appreciation.

He said: “After brainstorming, I decided to start from La Tsoumaz in Switzerland because that was one of my dad’s favourite places and it’s always been special for my family, as we’ve had holidays and been happy there.”

Will’s friend George Skerrett volunteered to go with him, and the pair left La Tsoumaz on 22nd April.

Camping overnight, they pedalled all the way back to Stratford, arriving home on Saturday 4th May.

Clocking up as many as 75 miles some days, they sped through Lausanne, Pontarlier, Gray, Nogent-sur-Seine, Paris and Dangu to reach Dieppe.

After jumping on an overnight ferry to Newhaven, the home leg of the adventure went via Horsham, Reading and Oxford.

Will Clayton and George Skerrett

They did face a few worrying moments including when Will fell into the road and narrowly missed being hit by a car, and another time when they accidentally cycled 20 miles in the wrong direction.

With so many hours in the saddle, they also battled painful chafing, sore shoulders and aching legs.

Despite all that, they arrived back in England ahead of schedule and were able to take the final few days a bit easier.

Incredibly they only did two short preparation rides beforehand.

Will, who’s on a gap year before he goes to Cardiff Metropolitan University to study sports media, added: “It’s been a fun two weeks and the last few days were quite relaxing.

Switzerland to Stratford charity cycle ride pic

“Going through France, we were pushing quite hard but cycling through Paris was amazing and the Champagne region was really beautiful.

He added: “Although we started out with a plan, we became more spontaneous as we went and changed it if we saw somewhere that looked more interesting.

“One night we camped by the side of a lake, and woke up to the most stunning view.

“The ride was quite tough – we should have trained a bit more before we went but we both play a lot of sport, so are quite fit.

La Tsoumaz in Switzerland was the starting point for Will Clayton and George Skerrett

“The thing I’m most proud about is that we were able to raise that amount of money for such a great and meaningful cause.

“I’m very proud to have been part of it.”

To donate to Will’s fundraiser, go to Go Fund Me and search on ‘Riding for Richard’.