NINETEEN jobs have been saved at a Stratford soft furnishing furniture manufacturer which is now trading under a new name.

All Sofas Limited is now trading as Fina Furniture Limited.

All Sofas Limited, based at Goldicote Park in Banbury Road, is now operating as Fina Furniture Limited and director Anna Lundgren will continue to lead the firm.

The news comes on the back of a pre-pack administration overseen by Brett Barton from restructuring and insolvency firm BLB Advisory. Pre-pack administration allows an insolvent company to sell its assets to a buyer before appointing administrators.