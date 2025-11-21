17 flags requests turned down by Warwickshire County Council including ‘I love Jesus’ flag

By Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reporter

A MEMBER of the Reform UK cabinet at Warwickshire County Council has had his request to fly an ‘I love Jesus’ flag from Shire Hall on Christmas Day turned down.

Portfolio holder for fire and rescue and community safety, Cllr Dale Bridgewater (Reform UK, Camp Hill) revealed he had submitted the idea to council chair Cllr Ed Harris (Reform UK, Baddesley & Dordon), the man who decides what is raised from the three flag poles outside county headquarters in Warwick.

Cllr Harris was handed the discretion through a new policy enacted in response to a public storm over which flags should be put up outside civic buildings.

Shire Hall, with Union, St George's and Ukraine flags... but the policy has now changed and restricts which flags are allowed.

Leader Cllr George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) got into a public dispute with chief executive Monica Fogarty when she refused to take down the Progress Pride flag before the end June – Pride month.

That led to the formalisation of Reform’s policy, which the party had highlighted ahead of the local elections that saw them take power in Warwickshire, that the flags of England, the United Kingdom and Warwickshire would be flown as a matter of course.

The policy also includes scope for anyone to come forward with requests but all 17 have been rejected to date.

Seven asked for the Pride or Progress Pride flags to be raised at different points while there were also requests for flags for transgender, the United Nations (UN), Palestine, Cuba and one with Ada Lovelace – the world’s first computer programmer – on a plain green flag.

Cllr Bridgewater was understanding about the refusal of his flag.

“As a practicing Christian I wanted to see my lord and saviour’s flag up there on Christmas Day – an ‘I love Jesus’ flag would have been appropriate for the day, or a ‘happy birthday’ flag at least,” he said.

He added: “I am not disappointed. Anyone can request any flag and it is up to the chair. Cllr Harris is a good guy, he had a look at my request and realised why I wanted it up there but it was denied.”

A lot of the ire about the flag policy surrounded not routinely flying the Pride flag throughout June as had been customary before Reform UK took power.

A number of Cllr Harris’s responses are clearly reflective of the requests he received, and although those initial submissions have not been made public he expresses regret over what appear to be stories of people suffering discrimination in relation to their sexuality or how they choose to identify.

In one response, he says the flying of a Pride flag has not been rejected outright and that consideration is being given to installing a fourth pole at Shire Hall, but also states: “Warwickshire is an inclusive place to live. We do not need to fly a flag to prove that.”