TODAY marks the 16th year since the tragedy at Atherstone-on-Stour which claimed the lives of four local firefighters.

Fallen firefighters will be remembered on the 16th anniversary of their tragic deaths. (52804737)

Ashley Stephens, aged 20, and Darren Yates-Badley, aged 24 from Alcester, John Averis, aged 27, formerly of Shipston and based at Stratford Fire Station in addition to Ian Reid, from Stratford, aged 44 all lost their lives in a major fire at a site owned by Wealmoor Atherstone Ltd on 2nd November 2007.

Up to 100 firefighters, from Warwickshire, Hereford and Worcester and the West Midlands, and five ambulance crews were sent to the blaze during that fateful night.

Traditionally flags at fire stations around the county are lowered to half-mast in tribute and to pause and remember the four firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.