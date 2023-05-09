150 new homes planned for outskirts of Stratford

RESIDENTS are warning further development on Bordon Hill, Stratford, could ruin the character of the town and damage wildlife.

Gladman Developments, owned by national housebuilder Barratt Homes, wants permission to build 150 more homes on land next to Chutney’s Café, north of Evesham Road.

iStock generic new homes

Bordon Hill resident Katie Savage, who is among those objecting to the application, has warned the ‘amount of building is ‘very unfair for locals,’ as it causes ‘constant noise [and] dust’.