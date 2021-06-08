15 police officers allegedly assaulted in Warwickshire since start of June

FIFTEEN police offices have allegedly been assaulted in Warwickshire since the beginning of June with four incidents in the Stratford district.

A 21-year-old woman from Leamington was arrested after officers responded to a report of an altercation between a man and a woman at Stratford Railway Station on 1st June. It was alleged that an officer was kicked as he attempted to detain a woman, who was later charged with assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment alarm or distress.

She will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 9th July.

Another officer was allegedly assaulted after he responded to a report of a man being drunk and disorderly in Baker Avenue, Stratford in the early hours of the morning on Friday, 4th June. A 29-year-old man from Stratford was arrested and later charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place and assaulting an emergency worker. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 15th June.

A volunteer special constable was allegedly spat at as he tried to detain a drunken man on the A3400 in Wootton Wawen on Friday night. A 48-year-old man from Wootton Wawen was arrested and later charged with being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 2nd July.

Finally, an officer was allegedly kicked as he attempted to detain a drunken man in Hanson Avenue, Shipston on Sunday, 6th June. A 42-year-old man from Shipston was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Other incidents were reported in Leamington, Rugby and Bishops Tachbrook.