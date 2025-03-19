Stratford Town Council adds 15 per cent to its council tax bill

STRATFORD Town Council has raised its element of the local council tax by 15 per cent for 2025-26 at a time when the district and county councils have had their increases capped by the government at five per cent.

It means a Band D householder in the town will be paying £53.46 per year to the town council – an increase of £6.97 per year, or 13p per week.

The money, which totals £778,000, will be collected by the district council along with the levies of the county council and Warwickshire Police.

The town council’s budget for 2025-26 shows administrative and operational expenses of some £438,000 and civic expenditure of £71,000, including £28,500 towards the cost of the Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations.

The cost of running the town’s cemetery, allotments and other open spaces is put at £286,000 against an income from these facilities at £106,000.

Explaining the figures, Cllr Louisa Smith, chair of the council’s finance and audit committee, told the Herald: “This year’s budget allocates funds to a range of local projects, including the renowned Stratford in Bloom and Christmas Lights, the annual Shakespeare Birthday celebrations and also CCTV to enhance safety in the town.

“A key highlight from 2024 was the council’s decision to contribute towards free entertainment and activities at the inaugural Stratford Pursuits Festival, an exciting new event set to enrich the town’s cultural landscape and we are pleased to support this again this year.

“The total budget is funded through council tax income of £777,979, alongside fees, and charges for council services. The town council has consistently strived to keep the precept as low as possible in recent years. However, to achieve a more balanced budget while maintaining funding for these crucial initiatives and complying with our reserves policy, councillors determined that a modest increase was necessary for 2025-26.

“Residents will see an average rate charge of £53.61, representing a £0.13p weekly increase from the previous year.

“The slight adjustment ensures that the town council can continue delivering essential services and supporting community-led projects that enhance Stratford-upon-Avon for both residents and visitors alike.”